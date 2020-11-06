Marita Elaine JohnsonManasquan - Marita Elaine JohnsonManasquan - "A light is from our household gone, a voice we loved is stilled. A place is vacant in our home that never can be filled. Some may think you are forgotten, for on earth you are no more, but in memory you are with us, as you always were before."Marita Elaine Johnson died peacefully at home on her 100th birthday, November 6, 2020. Marita passed on in death the way she lived in life: with fortitude and strength of character. The daughter of Charles and Amelia Taylor, originally of Wayside, Marita was born and raised in Asbury Park. She graduated in 1939 from Asbury Park High School. Through the years, she maintained a close relationship with many of her former classmates.In 1940, Marita graduated from Towers Academy of Beauty Culture in Perth Amboy and worked for many years at the Tyne Beauty Shoppe in Bradley Beach. In 1942, she married the late Frank Hayward, who was killed in France while serving his country in World War II. In 1946, she married the late Harold Johnson, who was the father of her children. She lived for many years in Neptune before moving to Manasquan in 1994.Marita was blessed with the gift of easy laughter. In her later years, she shared many laughs and good times with her friend and companion, the late Michael Pizza. They spent winters in Fort Myers, FL and summers in Manasquan. She enjoyed many summers on Avon-by-the-Sea beach, and in later years, on the Sea Girt beach.For over fifty years, Marita was a member of the Jersey Shore Woman's Club. She was fond of sewing, and won many awards for her needlework at the Club's Achievement Day. She was a former member of the Grow and Show Garden Club of Interlaken. She belonged to the Atlantic Club in Wall, where she enjoyed the pool and yoga classes with her friends. Marita loved baseball and enjoyed watching the New York Yankees win. She attended the St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Spring Lake.She is survived by her two daughters, Jan Groh and Jeri DiMaggio, two sons-in-law, George Groh and Joseph DiMaggio, three granddaughters Luciana DiMaggio Doyle, Dorea DiMaggio Cohen, and Summer Groh, one great-granddaughter, Emerson Taylor Doyle, and her much-loved ginger cat Tyler.At Marita's request, a private family service will be held in her memory. Please remember Marita by sending a donation to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Spring Lake.