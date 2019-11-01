Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe R. C. Church
Berkeley Twp, NJ
Marjorie A. Di Fabrizio Obituary
Marjorie A. Di Fabrizio age 85 of Toms River passed away peacefully at home on Thursday October 31st. She was a longtime employee of Union Hospital, Union working in the billing department. Marjorie was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe R. C. Church, Berkeley Twp. Born in Newark she lived for many years in Roselle Park before moving to Toms River. She was predeceased by her husband Jerry in 2007. Surviving are her children Linda Ehmann and her husband Manny of Greenwood, DE, John Di Fabrizio and his wife Karen of Little Egg Harbor, her sister Barbara Paul, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visiting will be Sunday from 2-5 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered 10:30 am Monday at St. Maximilian Kolbe R. C. Church, Berkeley Twp. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
