Marjorie A Grunewalder
Toms River - Marjorie A Grunewalder 91 of Toms River died Friday September 20, 2019 at home. Born raised and resided in Irvington for most of her life, she moved to Manchester in 1985 and then Toms River a few years ago. She taught in Irvington for 36 years before retiring in 1985. She was a member of the Leisure Knoll Travel Club and St John's Church, Lakehurst. She is predeceased by her brother William, a sister, Louise Aprill and a nephew Dennis Aprill. Surviving are her nephew Kevin and his wife Beverly; and several great nieces and nephews. Visitation is Sunday 1-5 pm. Funeral Liturgy is Monday 12 PM at St John's Church with interment to follow at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St John's Church, Scholarship Fund 619 Chestnut St Lakehurst, NJ 08733.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019