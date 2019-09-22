Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St John's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Grunewalder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. Grunewalder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie A. Grunewalder Obituary
Marjorie A Grunewalder

Toms River - Marjorie A Grunewalder 91 of Toms River died Friday September 20, 2019 at home. Born raised and resided in Irvington for most of her life, she moved to Manchester in 1985 and then Toms River a few years ago. She taught in Irvington for 36 years before retiring in 1985. She was a member of the Leisure Knoll Travel Club and St John's Church, Lakehurst. She is predeceased by her brother William, a sister, Louise Aprill and a nephew Dennis Aprill. Surviving are her nephew Kevin and his wife Beverly; and several great nieces and nephews. Visitation is Sunday 1-5 pm. Funeral Liturgy is Monday 12 PM at St John's Church with interment to follow at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St John's Church, Scholarship Fund 619 Chestnut St Lakehurst, NJ 08733.

For directions or to send online condolences, please visit www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now