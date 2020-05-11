Marjorie A. Layton



Forked River - Marjorie A. Layton, age 75 of Forked River, gained her heavenly wings on Thursday May 7th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Marjorie was born in Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, and had lived in Garfield before moving to Barnegat in 1974. In 1982, she moved to her dream home in Forked River. She was a member and communicant of St. Pius R.C. Church in Lacey Twp; she also worked as the Director of St. Pius X Parish Center for 27 years.



She was predeceased by her dear parents, Peter and Mary Tummillo. Her devoted husband, and the love of her life, William in 2007 and her loving daughter-in-law, Amanda, in 2017.



Surviving are her four children, William and his fiancé Terry of Riverton, Kim and her husband William Moore of Forked River, Kelly Bogdany of Bayville, and Karrie and her husband Phillip Hurd of Georgia. Also surviving are her sister Connie Panzera and her husband Carl, brothers Peter J. Tummillo and his wife Sharon, Daniel Tummillo and his wife Ellen, sister-in-law Betty Jenkins and husband David, and brother-in-law Jerry. Marjorie also leaves behind 7 Grandchildren : Daniel, Joseph, Madison, William, Samantha, Ryan and D'Artagnan, who absolutely adored their Nonie. Marjorie was also looking forward to welcoming her first great granddaughter, Stella Grace.



She will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends that she held close to her heart. Marjorie was an avid reader, who had a love for bowling, camping, and cooking, and often could be spotted playing games on her iPad or keeping up with everyone on Facebook. She had a warm smile and a contagious laugh. She had a passion for helping and giving to people in need. She never met a stranger. Marge was generous to a fault not because of who people were, or what they could do in return, but because of the love in her heart. Margie founded the food pantry and toy drive at St. Pius. She was a Phillies fanatic and never missed a game. Bill and Marge traveled the world but their favorite destination was the happiest place on Earth, Disney World.



Margie was our happiest hello and our hardest goodbye. She taught so much, but most of all she taught us that family is always first and love is unconditional.



Due to the current health conditions both the viewing, service, and burial at the Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown will be held privately. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations can made in her memory to: St. Pius X Church Samaritans, 300 Lacey Road ,Forked River, NJ 08731 609-693-6105. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.









