Marjorie Applegate
Lakewood - Marjorie Anne Burdge Applegate passed away on June 6th. She was predeceased by her parents John and Mildred Burdge, sister Phyllis Burdge Higggins and brother John Burdge Jr. and husband William C. Applegate Jr.
Marjorie graduated from Lakewood High School in 1943 and Jersey City Medical Center School of Nursing in 1946. She was a cadet nurse during the war. She worked at Kimball Medical Center for over 40 years as a nurse.
She loved to crochet and knit for her family with many sweaters, hats, afghans and holiday decorations. She also knitted hats for newborns at Kimball Medical Center after her retirement.
She lived in Lakewood most of her life, having also lived in NC and FL.
She is survived by her four sons, Thomas Moore (Carolee) Brick, Gary Applegate (JoAnne) Toms River, Brian Applegate (Margaret Clancey) Satsuma, FL, and William C Applegate III Studio City CA; 3 grandchildren, Timothy Moore, Amy Moore Freeman, Katie Applegate; and a great granddaughter Hailey Grace Freeman.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ. At her request, there will be no visiting hours. Funeral arrangements by D'Elia funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019