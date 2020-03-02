Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
Avon, NJ
View Map
Marjorie Burdge Obituary
Marjorie Burdge

Baltimore - Marjorie Burdge, 91, of Baltimore, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Family and friends are welcomed to a viewing at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune on Friday, March 6th from 7:30-8:30 PM. All are also invited to St. Elizabeth's Church in Avon for a funeral mass at 10 AM on Saturday March 7th. Internment will follow at the Hamilton cemetery in Neptune N.J. The full obituary is available online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
