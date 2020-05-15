Marjorie E. Brown



Mom passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She suffered from many physical ailments and had spent the last several months in a Long Term Care facility. In that time the facility went on lockdown and no one had been able to visit over the last couple of months. She passed comfortably in her sleep.



57 years ago she made the decision to save 2 children. She always referred to us as her chosen children. I never doubted her love and her commitment to our wellbeing. Her words and actions made sure of that. She leaves behind a husband of 69 years William of Navesink, 2 sons, William of Navesink and Joseph of Middletown and a granddaughter Samantha of Spring Hill FL. in addition to the countless friends and acquaintances she touched in her 87 years. Mom requested no service or flowers. Rather, remember her as she is here. Happy.



All faiths speak of another life after death. We do not know what it is but we can hold on to the hope and the belief of peace, rest, and fulfillment and of people being reunited in love.



For Mom, the journey is beginning, but for us, there is loss, grief and pain. Every one of us has had our life touched - perhaps in the tiniest way, or perhaps totally transformed - by my Mom's existence. Her life mattered. It is important to acknowledge and accept that something fundamental has changed. Life will not be the same - and life should not be the same.



The death of each of us is in the order of things; it follows life as surely as night follows day. Trust In the power of love that we will be delivered from grief, despair, fear and doubt. May we have the strength to accept what was, to appreciate what is and to look forward to our future. May we remain strong in whatever most expresses our deepest inner truth.



Mom, we honor your life on Earth and we wish for your peace ever-after. You are loved and will not be forgotten. Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.









