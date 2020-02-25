|
|
Marjorie E Keene
Toms River - Marjorie E. Keene, age 77, of Toms River, passed away peacefully February 25, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Keene Sr. in 2016.
Surviving are her children Barbara Minue and husband Michael, Bruce and wife Cathy, Michael and wife Nichole, and William and wife Melissa. Also surviving are her brother Robert Tilley, 19 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday 4-8 PM and Tuesday 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08759. Burial will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to A.S.P.C.A.
Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020