Toms River - Marjorie E. Keene, age 77, of Toms River, passed away peacefully February 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Keene Sr. in 2016. Her brother William, sister Evelyn, stepdaughter Francine and grandson Steven. Surviving are her children Barbara Minue and husband Michael, Bruce and wife Cathy, Michael and wife Nichole, and William and wife Melissa. Also surviving are her brother Robert Tilley, stepchildren, Kathleen Fernandez, Robert Keene Jr., Theresa Leach, Michelle Burns and Thomas Keene, 19 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday 4-8pm and Tuesday 9:30am-10am at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals 412 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Burial will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to A.S.P.C.A. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020