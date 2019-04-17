|
|
Marjorie L. Bertino
Lakewood - Marjorie L. Bertino, age 85, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Southern Campus in Lakewood. She was born in Orange, NJ. Marjorie was a Switchboard Operator at Korvettes in West Orange before retiring in 1996. She predeceased by her daughter Cathy Cali, sisters Patricia O'Brien, Betty Boyko and brother Ross Berry. Surviving are her husband Anthony, daughters Lynn Cali and Dianne Boyars and son Leo "Butch" Cali and five grandchildren. Visitation will be held, Friday April 19, 2019 from 3 - 7 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral Services Saturday April 20th 11:00 AM at the funeral home, everyone can arrive at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019