Marjorie L. Steel
Fair Haven - Marjorie L. Steel, née Klenk, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. Marjorie was filled with selfless love and a treasured giving and kind spirit. She left the physical world in the comfort of her own home surrounded by family.
Marjorie grew up in Tinton Falls, NJ with her three brothers, Ronny, with wife Ellen, Jimmy, with wife Theresa, and Kenny, with wife Betsy, and parents Doris and Richard Klenk. She married her high school sweetheart, Howard Steel. They were married for 44 joyful years. Howie and Margie were a dynamic duo from the halls of Monmouth Regional, to halcyon days in Brooklyn, to raising a family in Fair Haven and traveling the world together. Margie was Howie's rock and inspiration. Likewise, she was adored by their two sons, Howie Steel IV, with daughter in law Emma, and Richard Steel. Marjorie was blessed with one inimitable granddaughter, Honora Steel, with whom she enjoyed playing games and sneaking morning glory muffins. She held Melvin Vader, Robert Henderson and Anne Garvin as dear family and had many cherished friendships.
Marjorie dedicated her life to giving unconditional support to her family and friends. She was extremely generous and always there for anyone in need. She believed in the value of selfless service to others and gave her heart, time and resources with joy, energy and resolve. Every year she looked forward to organizing a Christmas Eve party for family and friends in her home, and beamed with joy seeing her loved ones in good spirits and celebrating life. Similarly, Margie relished supporting Duke basketball, cheering the Blue Devils on and traveling to games with family. She had a similar passion for travel, taking several amazing adventures that she savored. In addition to her dedication to her family and friends, after graduating from The College of New Jersey, Marjorie worked at several organizations and spent the past twenty years as a personal lines account manager at Boynton and Boynton in Fair Haven until her retirement. She held her colleagues and clients in great esteem and appreciated the work place camaraderie.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at The Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury, 352 Sycamore Avenue, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702. A celebration of life ceremony shall follow. Please consider making a donation in Marjorie's remembrance to Stephy's Place, 210 West Front St. #209, Red Bank, NJ 07701, or RallyCap Sports, P.O. Box 81, Sea Girt, NJ 08750.
Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch is entrusted with Marjorie's Funeral Arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019