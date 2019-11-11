|
|
Marjorie M. Troum
Mrs. Marjorie M. Troum, September 13, 1926-November 7, 2019. Daughter of Perry & Dorothy S. Meyerson. Sister of Mr. Martin H. Meyerson. Wife of Dr. Nathan F. Troum. Mother of : Mr. Michael J . Troum (deceased), Dr. Orrin M. Troum, Mrs. Allison Troum Davis, Mr. David W. Troum. Marjorie has 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Before moving to California, Marjorie loved her active life , living in Deal, and then in Wayside. She loved her Temple participation at Temple Beth El in Asbury Park. Her passion for golf and social activities at Hollywood Country Club. Her years of service at then Monmouth College. And her affiliation with the Charity Ball at Monmouth Park.
Marjorie often was invited to play guitar and sang at school assemblies in the large auditorium at Deal Elementary School. And when she wasn't participating in those activities, she was running Mahj Jongg tournaments locally and around the country, on land , Monmouth Mall, Atlantic City, Las Vegas, and cruises.
She is dearly remembered by so many loved Family members and friends . Marjorie had a wonderful smile, positive, upbeat nature, and always carried herself as 1 classy lady!
We will all miss her, but she will remain in our hearts and minds always
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019