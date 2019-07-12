Services
Marjorie S. Smith

Marjorie S. Smith Obituary
Marjorie S. Smith

Tinton Falls - Marjorie S. Smith, 97, of Tinton Falls, NJ, died on July 11, 2019 at Arnold Walter Nursing Home in Holmdel. She was born and raised in Jersey City and lived in Tinton Falls for the last 40 years. Marjorie worked at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown until her retirement a number of years ago.

Surviving are her step-son, Patrick and his wife Maureen Smith; four sisters, Ann Hern, Claire Lanzone, Mary DeMartin, and Rita Puglisi; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Hern; her husband, John S. Smith; her son, Mark Cantelmi; and her step-daughter, Julie Smith.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, July 15th at 8:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 12, 2019
