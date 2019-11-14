|
Marjorie Watt Pressly Litzelman
Marjorie Watt Pressly Litzelman, 101, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, her passing guided by the light of the full moon. She was born Oct. 29, 1918, in Mecklenberg County, NC to Dr. John Mason & Laura Rebecca (Watt) Pressly. She was a graduate of the Belmont Academy & University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Class of 1941. That is where she met the true love of her life, Karl B. Litzelman, a "yankee" from NJ, who predeceased her in 2016. These devoted "Tar Heels" were married for 74 years.
Marjorie was a high school teacher during WWII in Belmont NC, returning to teaching Language Arts at Thompson Jr. High in Middletown for 20 years after her 3 girls were in school. At her retirement in 1981, Marjorie was remembered by her peers and students as a teacher who was tender yet firm, who made wisdom and excellence things to work for, who never accepted the status quo, was "never" without lipstick, and rolled her southern cadences over literature in her high heels.
After retiring, Marjorie spent 25 years as a student at Brookdale Community College studying all aspects of pottery & painting. She was also a lifelong seamstress, darn good cook and gardener, specializing in African violets. She & Karl enjoyed many good travel adventures across the country to visit family & friends, as well as internationally, where her fluency in Spanish was tested. Faith was a shared passion of Marjorie & Karl, on a daily basis. They were very active in the Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury, where they had many long time good friends.
Marjorie is survived by her 3 daughters Mary P. Litzelman Mortier & husband Alain of Belfast, ME, Janne L. Nemyo of Gold Canyon, AZ, Linda L. Curry & husband Mike of Manasquan, NJ; sister-in-law Ann L. Saacke & husband Richard of Blacksburg, VA; special friends Joyce Kaufman, Pat & Ed Mitchell, Mimi Biernbaum, Camille Andia; many special neighbors & one very special caregiver "Mimi".
The family requests no flowers please. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury, 352 Sycamore Avenue, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702. There will be a Graveside service at 11:15 am on Sunday, November 24th (Cemetery located behind the Church). Condolences may be left at [email protected] Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019