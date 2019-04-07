Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
Marjorie Weitzel


Marjorie Weitzel Obituary
Toms River - Marjorie P. Weitzel, age 93, of Toms River, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at home. Born in Elizabeth, she lived in Rahway before moving to Toms River

Mrs. Weitzel and her late husband Richard were the owners of East Dover Marina, Toms River, from 1963 until their retirement in 1993. She was active in fundraising for Deborah Hospital, and assisted her husband with fundraising for the Toms River Rotary Club.

Her husband, Richard, died in 1994. She is survived by her children, Richard W. Weitzel and his wife Valerie of Toms River, and Marjorie Vernay of Blue Ridge, GA; four grandchildren, Melissa and her husband Mark, Lori and her husband Justin, Stanley and his wife Tiffany, and Sherry Colletti; and ten great-grandchildren, Alexander, Andrew, Austin, Avery, Anderson, Mason, Kyle, Sarina, Scarlet, and Katie.

Private arrangements were under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019
