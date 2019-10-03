|
|
Mark A. Johnson
Long Branch - Mark A. Johnson, 64 a life-long resident of Long Branch, entered eternal rest on September 21, 2019. He attended the Long Branch school system excelling in the sport of wrestling where he received many awards and a Varsity letter. Mark loved to sing, listen to music by the "Whispers," dance and enjoyed life. Visitation will be Saturday, October 5th at 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019