Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark A. Johnson Obituary
Mark A. Johnson

Long Branch - Mark A. Johnson, 64 a life-long resident of Long Branch, entered eternal rest on September 21, 2019. He attended the Long Branch school system excelling in the sport of wrestling where he received many awards and a Varsity letter. Mark loved to sing, listen to music by the "Whispers," dance and enjoyed life. Visitation will be Saturday, October 5th at 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now