Mark A. Rayner
Farmingdale - Mark A. Rayner, 61, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at home. He was born and raised in Roselle Park and settled in Farmingdale in 1998. Mark worked as a Senior Test and Evaluation Engineer contracted by both BAE Systems, Inc. and later Future Technology. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Jackson. Mark enjoyed fishing, mowing the lawn, trips to Atlantic City, and spending time outdoors.
Mark was predeceased by his parents, George and Dorothy Rayner; his brother, Stephen Rayner; and his mother-in-law, Norine Kelly. He is survived by his wife, Colleen A. Kelly-Rayner and children, Shannon and William Rayner Howell; sister, Carol Petty and her husband, Joseph of Wyoming; father-in-law, Edwin Kelly of Howell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John Kelly and his wife, Rosanne of Cookstown, Kathleen Gillis and her husband, Glenn of Howell, Timothy Kelly and his wife, Martha of Point Pleasant, Christopher Kelly and his wife, Tina of Erie, Colorado, and William Kelly and his wife, Penny of Point Pleasant; numerous nieces and nephews; dear friends who he considered family especially, Dave Callahan and his family of Delaware and Mike Maroney and his family of Maryland.
A Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:00 AM Funeral Mass on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. William the Abbot Catholic Church, 2740 Lakewood Allenwood Road, Howell. Interment will be private. For those who desire, donations may be made to the future of Mark's children. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit :
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 7, 2019