Mark A. Smiles
Montrose, CO - With deep sorrow the Smiles and Gillen families announce the death of Mark Smiles. Mark passed away on March 19, 2019 in Montrose, CO. He was born on November 29, 1948 in Newark, NJ and grew up in an extended family in Rumson, NJ.
Mark graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School and was owner and operator of Western Disaster, Inc. , Montrose, Colorado.
Mark leaves behind his loving wife, Francie, his four children, Christopher Smiles (Shannon) of Carolina Beach, North Carolina, Rebecca Bodemuller (Brian) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Price Johnston (Laura) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Emily Melin (Aaron) of Longmont, Colorado, as well as seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Greg Smiles (Jean) of Lawrenceville, NJ, and his cousins Nancy Brower (Doug) of Erie, PA and Tom Gillen (Dawn) of Robbinsville, NJ as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother Jacqueline Smiles, his aunt Mary Gillen, his uncle Paul Gillen and cousin Joseph Paul Gillen.
Mark touched the lives of many people with his smile, warmth, generosity and wonderful sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019