Mark Blum



Missing You On Your Birthday



Mark Blum



August 6, 1969



April 28, 2020



Mark I wish we could be visiting you on this special day.



Your life was taken way to soon, but I will always have the great memories of our great lunches talking about what you loved, and the happy times we spent together.



It comforts me that one day we will be together again



Words cannot convey the extent of our love for you.



Love



Dad and Jo-Anne









