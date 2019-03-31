|
Mark D. Stevens
Closter - Mark D. Stevens, 58 of Closter, NJ formerly of Old Bridge, NJ on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved son of Stanley C. Stevens, Sr. and Sylvia M. (nee Roback) Stevens. Dear brother of Jan Stevens, Stan C. Stevens, Jr. and his wife Patti, and Robert Stevens. Loving uncle of his Goddaughter Jessica Tharp and her husband Billy, Hannah, Abigail, Kyle, GraceAnne, Matthew, Joshua and Faith Stevens.
The funeral Mass celebrating Mark's life and faith will be held at Church of St. Mary, Closter, NJ on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11AM. Interment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019