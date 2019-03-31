Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Mark Stevens
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Mary
Closter, NJ
Closter - Mark D. Stevens, 58 of Closter, NJ formerly of Old Bridge, NJ on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved son of Stanley C. Stevens, Sr. and Sylvia M. (nee Roback) Stevens. Dear brother of Jan Stevens, Stan C. Stevens, Jr. and his wife Patti, and Robert Stevens. Loving uncle of his Goddaughter Jessica Tharp and her husband Billy, Hannah, Abigail, Kyle, GraceAnne, Matthew, Joshua and Faith Stevens.

The funeral Mass celebrating Mark's life and faith will be held at Church of St. Mary, Closter, NJ on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11AM. Interment will be private.

Becker-funeralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019
