Mark Edward Buff
Ocala - Mark Edward Buff, 59, passed away in Ocala, FL on Nov. 29 due to COVID-19. He grew up in Rumson, NJ and graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School and Northwood Institute in Midland, MI.
Mark married his childhood sweetheart, Alicia Hein and settled in Ocala, FL where they raised their daughter, Cyndi. He worked in sales all his life. He also was involved with two family-owned businesses in Red Bank, NJ, Felix Auto Supply and Driving Dynamics where he was a driving instructor.
Mark was always the comedian. He made you laugh so much and could talk for hours about any subject. He enjoyed so many sports but especially loved to race his 3-wheel ATV. Skiing, surfing, sailing, golf, pool, ice hockey, bowling, go-karting, shooting and skateboarding were all sports he excelled in. With an infectious smile, great sense of humor, wonderful laugh and generous heart, he will be so greatly missed by his loving family and good friends.
He is survived by his parents, Cynthia and Bill Buff of Little Silver, NJ and Jensen Beach, FL, his brother Billy and wife Nanci, Tinton Falls, NJ, his brother Keith, Long Branch, NJ, his sister Ginger Kirila and husband Gene, Pittsburgh, PA, his friend and former wife Alicia, Ocala, FL, and his loving daughter Cynthia Anderson, husband Christopher and granddaughter Emma, Dacula, GA. His nine nieces and nephews; Will, Kate, Amanda, Lisa, Keith, Jr., Gene, Jacque, Jensen and Jesse will miss his fun and wonderful spirit too. "You can shed tears because they are gone, or you can smile because they lived. You can cherish their memory and let it live on."
Because of the pandemic there will be no ceremony. A memorial will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Mark's memory to the Adult Congenital Heart Association, 280 North Providence Road, Suite 6, Media, PA 19063 or a charity of your choice
.