Somerset - Mark Howard Pieklik, 69, Retired Lt. Colonel - United States Army, of Somerset, NJ, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in Evansville, IN, he was the eldest son of the late William and Juanita Pieklik. Mark is survived by his siblings, Douglas M. Pieklik, William R. Pieklik and wife Hunter, Stuart K. Pieklik and wife Sandra, John T. Pieklik, Paul V. Pieklik and wife Milena and Janet L. Lowin and husband Michael, as well as his beloved nieces and nephews, Andrew D. Lowin, John P. Lowin, Ava M. Lowin, Mia E. Lowin and Sarah Pieklik. A 1972 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, Mark served in the United States Army from 1972 to 1975, then remained active in the Reserves and National Guard. He continued his education at Seton Hall University, receiving his MBA and continued his military service throughout his career as a Military Science Instructor at Rutgers University, as well as a Casualty Operations Coordinator with the Fort Dix Casualty Assistance Center. After a life-time of service to his country, Mark retired in 2010 as a highly decorated Lt. Colonel with the United States Army. Mark's decorations include the Bronze Star, The Meritorious Service Medal with 2 Oak Clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with 2 Oak Clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with 3 Oak Clusters, the National Defense Medal with 2 Stars, the Armed forces Expeditionary Medal, The Humanitarian Service Medal as well as Parachutist Badge and Ranger Tab. Family and friends may visit Thursday, August 1, 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown. A Military Burial Service will follow at 2:00pm in the Chapel at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at .
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019