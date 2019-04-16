Services
Posten's Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Posten's Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
Highlands - Mark J. Card, 68 of Highlands, NJ passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Long Branch, NJ and was a life-long resident of Highlands.

Mr. Card worked as the head foreman for the Permafence Co. and retired several years ago. He was also a former coach for the Sandy Hook Little League and was star player for the Henry Hudson Regional High School baseball team.

Mr. Card was pre-deceased by his parents, Douglas & Betty Card, a brother and a sister. He is survived by his wife Debra Herold Card, his sons; Jason and wife Anna Card of Belford and Mark, Jr. and wife Barbara Card of Keyport, a brother Wayne Card of Atlantic Highlands and sister; Betty-Lou Garrison of Oceola, Missouri along with his grandchildren Morgan & Tyler.

Relatives & friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Posten's Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave. Atlantic Highlands, NJ from 7 - 9 PM. All other services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 16, 2019
