Mark J. Card
Highlands - Mark J. Card, 68 of Highlands, NJ passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Long Branch, NJ and was a life-long resident of Highlands.
Mr. Card worked as the head foreman for the Permafence Co. and retired several years ago. He was also a former coach for the Sandy Hook Little League and was star player for the Henry Hudson Regional High School baseball team.
Mr. Card was pre-deceased by his parents, Douglas & Betty Card, a brother and a sister. He is survived by his wife Debra Herold Card, his sons; Jason and wife Anna Card of Belford and Mark, Jr. and wife Barbara Card of Keyport, a brother Wayne Card of Atlantic Highlands and sister; Betty-Lou Garrison of Oceola, Missouri along with his grandchildren Morgan & Tyler.
Relatives & friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Posten's Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave. Atlantic Highlands, NJ from 7 - 9 PM. All other services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 16, 2019