Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of God,
26 Avenue A
Freehold, NJ
Resources
Mark Kaven Fairfax Obituary
Mark Kaven Fairfax

Mark Kaven Fairfax, 60, of Farmingdale, departed this earthly life on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at home.

Mark grew up in Long Branch and graduated from Long Branch High School. He served 4 years in the US Army. Mark previously worked at Lucent Technologies and Bell Laboratories and served as a union rep for the Monmouth County Highway Department.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday November 9th at 11:00 am at Church of God, 26 Avenue A, Freehold. Family will receive friends at 10:30 am at the church. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
