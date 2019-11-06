|
|
Mark Kaven Fairfax
Mark Kaven Fairfax, 60, of Farmingdale, departed this earthly life on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at home.
Mark grew up in Long Branch and graduated from Long Branch High School. He served 4 years in the US Army. Mark previously worked at Lucent Technologies and Bell Laboratories and served as a union rep for the Monmouth County Highway Department.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday November 9th at 11:00 am at Church of God, 26 Avenue A, Freehold. Family will receive friends at 10:30 am at the church. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019