Mark Nozza
Forked River - Mark Robert Nozza, age 23, of Forked River passed away on Saturday December 7th, 2019. Born in Toms River, he had lived in West Creek and Forked River. Mark worked for Ferrara Construction as a General Contractor and most recently at Long Key Marina. He enjoyed Dirt Bike Riding, competing in both Motocross and Hare Scrambles.
Mark is predeceased by his paternal grandfather Carmen Nozza in 2000, his aunt Maureen in 2009 and his cousin Ryan in 2008. He is survived by his parents Mark and Gina Nozza, his sisters Jaime and Tara Nozza, his paternal grandmother Claire Nozza, his maternal grandparents Joan and Gino Carbone, along with many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday December 12th, 2019 from 2-4 and again from 6 until the time of the service at 7:30pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Main Street, Forked River. Cremation will follow and be private. Those not wishing to send flowers are asked to make a donation to either the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility, 360 Haywood Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 or the in Mark's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019