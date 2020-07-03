Mark Paul Baranowski, Sr.
Lakewood - Mark P. Baranowski, Sr. age 73, of Lakewood, passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at his home in Lakewood, NJ. Born in Elizabeth, NJ on September 10, 1946, Mark was a 30 year resident of Brick, NJ before moving to Lakewood, NJ 12 years ago. He served in the US National Guard. Mark was an avid race car and model train builder. He was very mechanically inclined and was a racing enthusiast. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be greatly missed by all.
Mr. Baranowski is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anna, children, Mark Paul Baranowski Jr and his wife Sharon and Nicole Hauser and her husband Richard, grandchildren, Gabrielle Baranowski, Travis Baranowski, Ryan Hauser and Lucy Hauser and brother, Thomas Baranowski and his wife Rita.
Services are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Cremation will be held privately. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com
for the Baranowski family.