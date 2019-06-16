|
Mark R. Schremmer
Kittery, ME - Mark R. Schremmer, 72, of Kittery ME passed away on June 1st at his home. He was a member of both VFW and DAV posts.
A disabled former Lance Corporal who served in Vietnam in the Third Marine Division, he was a tireless advocate for veterans--especially those who survived combat in Southeast Asia. He spoke tirelessly on their behalf and personally helped many of his brothers. Mark lived by the Marine code of Semper Fi, Always Faithful, as well as the ThirdMarDiv motto: Fidelity, Valor, Honor.
Mark graduated from Toms River High School prior to joining the Marines. Following his military service, he relocated to New England and spent some years working with national and local music tours (most recently, Duke & the Drivers and The Mystix). He was affectionately known as "The Scoutmaster" among his many friends in the business.
He was predeceased by his parents, Anton and Mary Schremmer, and brothers John and Anthony Schremmer, all of NJ. He is survived by his brother Cris A. Schremmer and sister-in-law Colleen Schremmer, nieces and nephews Cris J. Schremmer (Denise), Carrie Napolitano (Chris), Brian, Curt, and Joyce Jeffers (Bill), all of Ocean County NJ. He also leaves behind cousins, grand-nieces and -nephews, as well as many devoted friends who considered him a "brother."
His final resting place will be at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery at Springvale, alongside his brothers and sisters-in-arms, following an Honor Guard ceremony there on Friday, June 21st at 12PM. If you prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Mark's name to an organization (such as VFW) that benefits disabled veterans. Online condolences can be left for Mark at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Schremmer family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019