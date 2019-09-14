Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Resources
Brick - Mark Richard Austin, age 55 of Brick passed away on September 7, 2019. Mark was born in Jersey City and grew up in Brick. He is preceded in death by his son Jason Austin in 2015. Surviving are his son, Mark J. Austin, siblings, Diane Austin, Nancy Fischkelta, William Austin, Lorraine Brown, and Kimberly Austin, one grandchild, Brayden Austin, and ex-wife Barbara Muzzicato-Austin. The family will receive relatives and friends for a memorial gathering on Monday from 3pm to 6:30pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: ABC, P.O. Box 353, Pine Beach, NJ 08741. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 14, 2019
