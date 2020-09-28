Mark S. Gregory
Tuckerton - Mark S. Gregory, 74 of Tuckerton, NJ passed away on Saturday September 26, 2020 at Complete Care in Whiting, NJ. He was born in Newark, NJ, grew up in Livingston and Caldwell, NJ before moving to Tuckerton over 20 years ago. "Mark the Shark" was a self employed Mechanic for many years. He also spent many hours fishing for shark aboard his Pacemaker "The Stray Cat" or driving his treasured 57 Bel-Air Chevy with friends and his dog Taz. Preceded in death by his father Henry Gregory. Surviving is his beloved mother Jane (Zeller) Young of Manchester, NJ, his loving sisters; Susan Cassella of Florida and Debby Restaino of Lavallette, NJ. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Gathering on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 706 Grand Central Ave. Lavallette, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, Inc. 673 Morris Ave. Suite 100 Springfield, NJ 07081 973.571.4100 www.mhanj.org
. . Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com