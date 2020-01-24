|
Mark Sienkiewicz
Red Bank - Mark S. Sienkiewicz, 61, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Mark was born in Newark, on August 5, 1958, a son of the late Jean and George Sienkiewicz. Mark was raised in Keansburg and Middletown, where he lived most of his life, before retiring in Red Bank 8 years ago. Mark was part of the first graduating class of Middletown High School North, in 1977. He was a chemical compounder at IFF in Union Beach, for many years. Mark was an avid sports fan and boasted about his great dance moves. He loved to entertain and was known for his Christmas Eve parties.
Mark is survived by his two sons Brian Mark Sienkiewicz and Josh Mark Sienkiewicz, along with their mother, Adrienne Meislohn. He also leaves behind two brothers; Greg and Matthew Sienkiewicz and a sister Jean Deavitt, along with her sons; Michael and Raymond. Mark was predeceased by his brother Douglas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For condolences, please visit www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020