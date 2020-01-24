Services
Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals
153 Church St
Belford, NJ 07718
(732) 787-0333
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Sienkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Sienkiewicz


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Sienkiewicz Obituary
Mark Sienkiewicz

Red Bank - Mark S. Sienkiewicz, 61, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Mark was born in Newark, on August 5, 1958, a son of the late Jean and George Sienkiewicz. Mark was raised in Keansburg and Middletown, where he lived most of his life, before retiring in Red Bank 8 years ago. Mark was part of the first graduating class of Middletown High School North, in 1977. He was a chemical compounder at IFF in Union Beach, for many years. Mark was an avid sports fan and boasted about his great dance moves. He loved to entertain and was known for his Christmas Eve parties.

Mark is survived by his two sons Brian Mark Sienkiewicz and Josh Mark Sienkiewicz, along with their mother, Adrienne Meislohn. He also leaves behind two brothers; Greg and Matthew Sienkiewicz and a sister Jean Deavitt, along with her sons; Michael and Raymond. Mark was predeceased by his brother Douglas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For condolences, please visit www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -