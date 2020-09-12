Mark Story Jenks



Herbertsville - Mark Story Jenks age 60 of Herbertsville, Brick, N.J. passed away comfortable at home on Friday 9/11 after a long struggle with lung and brain cancer. Mark was employed for many years installing underground utilities. Mark was a truly unique individual with many hobbies, bird watching, organic gardening, poultry husbandry, a true nature lover from the time he was a young boy. Past member of the Herbertsville Historic association and was very interested in the history of Herbertsville. Mark spent many a day communicating on facebook and had friends across the globe. Mark resided in the family home on the Manasquan river and loved to watch the sunrise as it shimmered on the water. He was predeceased by his parents William Pearson Jenks 2nd and Vivian LaVance Jenks, brother William Pearson Jenks 3rd. Surviving are brothers, James, Brick, Peter, Matthew NC, Luke, Long Branch, Sisters, Judy Jenks, Brick, Susan Laggan Point Pleasant. Nephews and Nieces, Randall Jenks, Alica Jenks, John Broskey, Katie Broskey Rivers, Daniel Campbell, Frank Laggan along with many Grand Nephews and nieces. The family would like to extend our gratitude To Dr Girish Amin and staff along with Meridian outpatient Radiation and Meridian Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









