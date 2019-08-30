|
|
Marlyn Perry
- - Marlyn Perry was a teacher for more than 30 years, a wife for almost 70, a mother for 65, a grandmother for 38, and friend to all living things from October 29, 1929, until July 25, 2019 - 89 years.
Born Marilyn Dorraine Fessler on Staten Island, she was called Marlyn all her life. She married Walter B. Perry on August 19, 1950, and took a honeymoon bicycle trip from New York to Philadelphia. Marlyn was the first woman in her family to graduate from college, began teaching at Head Start in 1966, and spent most of her career in New York City Public Schools teaching children with special needs.
Marlyn loved people, plants, and animals - especially those most in need of loving. She fed and named the wild squirrels, carefully ported spiders outside, and tended to weeds and flowers with equal care. Her home with Walt provided temporary lodging for more than one person who needed a "no questions asked" room for a while.
Marlyn relished her role as a grandmother. For much of their life, she lived a few houses away from granddaughters, Claire and Carolyn. She walked the kids to school when they were little, waited for them on the porch when they were older, and always kept frozen yogurt in her freezer in case anyone wanted a second dessert. A bit further away, she loved her Montreal grandchildren just as much: Justin, Juliana, and James. She especially liked sharing jokes with and hearing stories from them all on the phone.
A long-time member of the Shrewsbury Friends Meeting in New Jersey, Marlyn hosted gatherings to discuss A Course in Miracles, attended Catholic Services at Seabrook Village, Shabbat at Aegis on Madison, and any other spiritual service she could. She was an advocate for peace, participating in the Fellowship of Reconciliation trip to the USSR, standing on the Witness for Peace line to protest war and violence, and playing an active role in Church Women United. Marlyn saw the light in others and looked to hold it in herself.
Having spent most of her life in Staten Island and New Jersey, Marlyn moved to Seattle in 2015 where she lived at Aegis, a mile from her son Dan and daughter-in-law Karen. Marlyn had a song, limerick, or poem for every situation. Even when Alzheimer's took much of her memory, she never lost her ability to recite a verse, find just the right song or limerick for the moment, or express gratitude.
Marlyn is predeceased by her husband, Walter. Her son Walter C. F. Perry resides in Montreal, along with his children, Juliana and James, and their mother, Val Morena. Dan and Karen's children, Claire and Carolyn, reside in New York City and Atlanta, respectively. Marlyn's oldest grandson, Justin, was lost to ALS.
A Memorial Meeting for Worship at the Shrewsbury Friends Meeting House (375 Sycamore Ave, the Northeast corner of Route 35 and Sycamore Ave) will be held to celebrate Marlyn Perry on Sunday, September 29th at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow at 2:00 pm. If you would like to make a contribution in Marlyn's memory, please consider giving to any organization that supports animals or just pat a dog.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 30, 2019