Rumson - Marsha Wilbanks Bradley, age 66, of Rumson succumbed to a nine year battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's disease on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at home. Born and raised on the Jersey Shore she was an avid athlete who graduated Shore Regional High School with honors and attended Lynchburg College, VA. Marsha was a dedicated loving wife and mother, a gregarious friend and gracious sister. She loved living life on both the beaches of Sea Bright, NJ and Islamorada, FL. Surviving are her beloved husband of 45+ years, Frederic Scott Bradley, Sr.; her two adoring sons, Frederic Scott Bradley, Jr. and wife Caroline of Tinton Falls; Justin Wilbanks Bradley of Rumson; her cherished grandson Bryce Christof Bradley. Also surviving are her brothers Guy Wilbanks, Austin Wilbanks, Clay Wilbanks and their respective spouses; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Guy and Gerri Ann Wilbanks. Cremation was private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Rumson Presbyterian Church, 4 East River Road, Rumson. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her honor to an Alzheimer's foundation of your choice.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019