Wayside, NJ - Martha C. Gentile, 92, of Wayside, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Beloved wife for 52 years of the late Arthur F. Gentile, who predeceased her in 2004. Loving mother of Fred M. Gentile and wife Diana, Peter M. Gentile and wife Teresa and Alma M. Gentile. Cherished grandmother of Peter M. Gentile, Jr., Erin Gentile and Georgianna Gentile. Caring sister of Esther Birone and the late Kay D'Alessandro, Isabelle "Dolly" Pacifico, Louis DePinto, Samuel DePinto and Mauro DePinto, Jr. Martha is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Jersey City to the late Mauro and Josephine DePinto, she was one of seven children. She studied opera in her youth and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Martha was a long-time devoted communicant of the Church of Saint Anselm in Tinton Falls. Family and friends may visit Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00am at the Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road in Tinton Falls, followed by interment at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
