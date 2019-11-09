Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Martha Clark

Martha Clark Obituary
Martha Clark

Freehold - Martha Clark, 96, of Freehold passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at home. She was born in Ebervale, PA and resided in Colonia and Woodbridge Township before settling in Freehold 25 years ago. Martha was a jeweler at the Bradlee's Department Store in Colonia prior to her retirement. Mom will be missed sorely by her family. She was a beautiful, caring wife and mother.

She was predeceased by her son William in 1984 and husband, William in 2015. Martha is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Patrice and Paul Stenftennagel; sons Mark, Brian, and Scott Clark; daughter and son-in-law Colleen and Ralph Ercole.

A funeral liturgy will be at the Co-Cathedral St. Robert Bellarmine, Freehold, November 12th at 10:00 am. Entombment to follow at St. Gertrude's Mausoleum, Colonia, NJ. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
