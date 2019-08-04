Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Martha E. Dobrowolski

Martha E. Dobrowolski


1936 - 2019
Lakewood - Martha Elizabeth Dobrowolski, age 83, of Lakewood, New Jersey-Fairways at Lake Ridge community, passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at her home. Martha was born May 3, 1936 in Budapest, Hungary. She was a retired logistics controller, having served with the Tenneco, Dart & Kraft Inc., and B.A.S.F. Corporation. She was the President of the Bowling League and was very active in the Bocce League in the Fairways at Lake Ridge Community.

She is survived by her beloved husband John; two sons, Karl John Dobrowolski and his wife Peggy Lee Sharp, and Richard James Dobrowolski and his wife Kathy; a granddaughter, Brittany Lauren Dobrowolski; a very dear friend who is referred to as an adopted daughter, Elena Gouldner; and several other relatives and dear friends.

A viewing followed by a Mass of Christian Burial was conducted on July 19, 2019, and she was laid to rest in the St. Gertrude's Cemetery Mausoleum in Colonia, NJ. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Dobrowolski family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019
