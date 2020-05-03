Martha Eddy O'Brien
Hartford, CT - Martha Eddy O'Brien, nee Martha Spamer Eddy, died peacefully in Hartford, CT April 26th due to complications of Covid-19. Born in Avon, CT, she was 86. A former resident of Pine Beach, NJ she most recently lived in South Windsor, CT. Prior to Pine Beach she lived with her husband aboard the Sailing Vessel Cavalier for five years travelling between Toms River and the Bahamas each year.

Martha held a master's degree in Special Education from Simmons College in Boston, and was a life long teacher. She enjoyed New England, sailing, and her grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her first husband, George Zondiros, her second husband Arthur O'Brien, and her son Thomas J. Zondiros. She is survived by her daughter Diane "Dover" Zondiros, daughter-in-law Barbara Zondiros, and five grandchildren: Melissa Ledger, Eric Wiedeke, Alexandra Wiedeke, Amanda Zondiros and Alexa Zondiros.

The family is grateful for condolences sent. Private services due to Corona restrictions will be held Saturday, May 9th. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in her memory to Doctors Without Borders USA, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or online at https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
