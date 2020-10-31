Martha J. Hohmeier



Wall Township - On October 26, 2020, with true grace, Martha Jeanette (Hoelz) Hohmeier, 94, went peacefully into the loving arms of The Lord. She was surrounded by her family, joyful talk of memories, and photos of her life while she was still here to listen. She was a great listener, and will be remembered fondly by the many who turned to her warmth for a calming place to laugh, cry or vent throughout the last 94 years.



Martha was the second of three children born on February 25, 1926 to George and Mabel (nee Schoner) Hoelz in Summerville, South Carolina. She went on to nursing school, followed by nurses training in Washington, DC. While visiting cousins in Linden, NJ one summer, she met John R. "Jack" Hohmeier on a blind date. He was the love of her life, and they married 3 months later. They raised four children and went on to live in Linden, Summerville, Lincroft, and Colts Neck. Martha and Jack cherished trips to Lancaster County, Pa. throughout their lives, and settled in Painter, Va., on the Eastern Shore in 1993.



An incredible cook, she was famous for her savory fried chicken, crab cakes, and buttery Christmas cookies. Year after year, her beloved Jack would make roast beef and "volunteer" Martha to make the 50 pounds of cole slaw needed for the Lincroft Fire Company roast beef dinner. She never complained and her sought after slaw became just as important as the dinner itself.



She worked as a Hospice nurse for MCOSS (now VNA), and as a substitute elementary school nurse. She was a cherished Nanny and outstanding homemaker. Martha was a past member of the Lincroft Fire/First Aid Ladies Auxiliary, The Galley Gals at the Long Branch Ice Boat and Yacht Club, the Eastern Star, and the Belle Haven United Methodist Church (Va.). Martha crocheted countless beautiful afghans and donated "lap-ghans" and baby hats to the sick in area hospitals.



Her son, Wayne, cared for Martha from 2001, when Jack passed, until 2017. Martha then moved to Wall Township to spend her final years with her loving daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Mike Pearce. She always looked forward to being driven to the Manasquan Inlet to watch the boats. When she could no longer cook or crochet, Martha became fond of her TV shows, especially Ellen, the Wheel & Jeopardy. Martha loved having dinner at the table each night with Wendy, Mike and her glass of red wine (because she said "red wine is good for your health"). Martha's love of NASCAR, and her boy Jeff Gordon, led to her being affectionately known as "NASCAR Nanny".



Martha was pre-deceased by her husband, John R. Hohmeier (Fat Jack), her son John R. (Jack) Hohmeier, Jr., her son Kurt D. Hohmeier, her granddaughter, Alison Hohmeier, and her brothers, George Hoelz and William Hoelz. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Michael Pearce of Wall Twp.; her son, Wayne R. Hohmeier (and Leslie Furman), of Painter, Va.; her daughter-in-law, Joette Hohmeier; her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Feeney; her sister-in- law, Mary Hoelz, of Summerville, SC; her grandchildren, Kaitlin Pearce, Megan Pearce, Garrett Hohmeier, John Hohmeier and Nicole Smith; and great grandchildren, Abigail Hohmeier, Lexie Hohmeier, Matthew Domalewski, and Andrew Domalewski; a niece, Cyndi Hoelz Nielsen and nephews, Dale, William and Father Dean Hoelz. Martha also leaves behind her cherished aides, Brenda and Marie. Mom's beloved dogs, Magnum, Debbie, Jessie and Ginger must be jumping wildly, each trying to give her their profoundly missed "kisses-kisses."



Martha and Jack (Coast Guard) will be entombed at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightsville, NJ. Due to Covid- 19, arrangements will be held at a later date at which time family and friends will be notified.



Martha was cared for by VNA Hospice in her final months. The kindness, care and support they provided were extraordinary. Donations may be made in Martha's memory to: "VNA HEALTH GROUP FOUNDATION" via: VISITING NURSE ASSOCIATION OF CENTRAL JERSEY, 23 Main Street, Suite D-1, Holmdel, NJ 07733.









