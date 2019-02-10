Services
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Howell - Martha Joan Heintz, 94, of Howell, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at home. She was born and raised in Jersey City, moving to Howell six years ago. Martha was a billing clerk at St. Mary's Hospital in Hoboken for 25 years, retiring in 1989. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed gardening, scrabble and crossword puzzles. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Whiting.

Martha is survived by her husband of 72 years, John P. Heintz, Jr.; five daughters, Martha Caddle, Gretchen Miscio, Juliana Mottershead and her husband, James, Claudia Statlend and her husband, Michael and Nadine Blowe; one son, John P. Heintz, III and his wife, Martha; one sister, Muriel Tippett; 13 grandchildren and 11 Great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, February 11th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Whiting. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 10, 2019
