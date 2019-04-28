Martha Kay Niedrach



Jackson - Martha Kay Niedrach, 68, of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after her courageous battle with cancer. Born in Neptune and raised in Wayside, she graduated from Monmouth Regional HS in 1968. After completing Ann May School of Nursing in 1972 she began her career at Fitkin Hospital, later Jersey Shore Medical Center. Nursing was her calling, passion and expertise, specializing in maternal/pediatric care for her 47 year profession. She retired from her role as manager with Meridian At Home in 2015, continuing as a CPR instructor until early 2019. She enjoyed reading, knitting and spending quality time with her family. As a devoted member of her church, she joyfully sang with the choir. Martha was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend - always giving encouragement, providing support, and being generous with her love. She was at her happiest when she was the most selfless. She was predeceased by her parents Frank & Junia Marchion, and brother Kenneth. Martha is survived by her husband Craig of 47 years, of Jackson, as well as her loving children Curtis Niedrach, Eric Niedrach & his wife Allison, Carrie Gilliland & her husband Storm, Jennifer Niedrach & her fiancé William Silva, and Anne Niedrach, 4 grandchildren, and siblings Nancy White, Clifford Marchion, and Shirley Marchion. Friends and family are invited to visit from 10am to 12 noon and 5pm to 7pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Route 33, Neptune. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019