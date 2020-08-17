1/
Martha Marie McDermott
Martha Marie McDermott

Lakehurst -

Martha Marie McDermott, 56, of Lakehurst passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at home. Born in Toms River, she was a lifelong resident of Lakehurst. Martha was predeceased by her father Lawrence J. McDermott, III in 2011, her mother Carol L. McDermott in 2014 and her sister Loraine McDermott in 2014. Martha is survived by her sister Michele McDermott-Aumack and her husband, Michael of Lakehurst, her great-uncle David Monahan, her nephew John Walters, Jr., 2 nieces Angelica Exel, Alexis McDermott, 2 great-nephews Nikolas & Dominick Walters, her great-niece Madison Walters, and many other aunts, uncles and friends. Interment will take place privately at Roadside Cemetery, Manchester Twp. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
