Manchester - Martha S Garbarino 96 of Manchester died Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Union City, NJ, she resided most of her life in New York City before moving to Hazlet in 1961 and then Manchester in 1982. She was a supervisor for many years for Bell Labs on West St in New York City and when transferred to Holmdel. She graduated Julia Richmond High School, NYC. She was Past President for both the Leisure Knoll Theater Club and Travel Club. Most of all Martha loved to spend time with family and friends especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Angelo J in 1992. Surviving are her children, Donna & husband Lee Wenzel of Wethersfield, CT and Robert J Garbarino of Belmar, 3 grandchildren, Robert & Ryan Wenzel and Derek Garbarino and 6 great-grandchildren, Colin, Cooper, Brody, Tessa, Harper and Cameron. Visitation is Sunday 4-8 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Monday 11 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with entombment to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers please make donations to 1 Union St, Suite 301, Trenton, NJ 08691. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 22, 2019