Martha "Magda" Wolkowitz



Freehold - Martha "Magda" Wolkowitz, 93, of Freehold, formerly of Manalapan Township passed away on April 21, 2020. Mrs. Wolkowitz was born in Czechoslovakia. She was a Holocaust survivor and immigrated to the United States, becoming a citizen in 1955.



Her husband, Abraham "Pincha" Wolkowitz, died in 2011. She was predeceased by a son, Jerry Wolkowitz, in 2018.



Surviving are her daughters, Judy Marcus and husband Steven Fried and Goldie Markowitz and husband Frank; a son, Perry Wolkowitz and wife Cindy; six grandchildren, Missy (Doug), Dorie (Saras), David (Tina), Rachel, Steven, and Alyssa; and six great grandchildren, Adam, Jordan, Kesley, Dylan, Maya, and Ezra.



Graveside services were held at the Perrineville Jewish Cemetery, Millstone Township. Higgins Memorial Home was in charge of arrangements.









