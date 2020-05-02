Martha "Magda" Wolkowitz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha "Magda" Wolkowitz

Freehold - Martha "Magda" Wolkowitz, 93, of Freehold, formerly of Manalapan Township passed away on April 21, 2020. Mrs. Wolkowitz was born in Czechoslovakia. She was a Holocaust survivor and immigrated to the United States, becoming a citizen in 1955.

Her husband, Abraham "Pincha" Wolkowitz, died in 2011. She was predeceased by a son, Jerry Wolkowitz, in 2018.

Surviving are her daughters, Judy Marcus and husband Steven Fried and Goldie Markowitz and husband Frank; a son, Perry Wolkowitz and wife Cindy; six grandchildren, Missy (Doug), Dorie (Saras), David (Tina), Rachel, Steven, and Alyssa; and six great grandchildren, Adam, Jordan, Kesley, Dylan, Maya, and Ezra.

Graveside services were held at the Perrineville Jewish Cemetery, Millstone Township. Higgins Memorial Home was in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved