Martin A. Zumsteg
Delray Beach, FL - Martin A. ("Marty") Zumsteg, 90, of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away on October 1, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. A long-time resident of Marlboro and Jackson, New Jersey, he retired in 1994 from his Assistant Vice President position at Merrill Lynch in Jersey City, where he had served as Advisory Programming Analyst. Born in New York City, he received his B.S. from New York University and began his career as an accountant. During the 1960s he switched to the computer and data processing field. He served in the Army during the Korean War and met his wife, Evelyn, while working at the American Foreign Insurance Association (AFIA) and was married to her for 51 years. Marty was the life of the party and was well-known for his jokes. He was Player Agent for the Marlboro Little League in the 1970s and bowled in many leagues throughout his life. He became a bit of an amateur thespian in his later years, continued to play golf into his late eighties, and was a lifelong New York Mets and New York Rangers fan. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Martin and Marjorie Zumsteg, and his wife Evelyn Zumsteg. He is survived by his sons, Martin F., Bill and Robbie Zumsteg; his daughters-in-law Ellen and Jenna Zumsteg; his four grandchildren Nicole, Jaclyn, Kayley and Brandon Zumsteg; and his loving caretakers Lurline ("Jean") McLaren and Rose Marie Reid. A memorial service will be planned for sometime in 2021 and donations can be made on Marty's behalf to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
), the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) or Trustbridge Hospice (www.trustbridge.com
).
Shuler's Memorial Chapel
5301 Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407 www.shulersmemorial.com