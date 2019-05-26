|
|
Martin Bosak
Red Bank - Martin Bosak, 95, of Red Bank, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Newark, he was raised in Irvington, and was a resident of Middletown and Toms River for many years before moving to Red Bank.
Mr. Bosak served in the US Air Force during World War II, in the 211th AAF Unit. He was the Vice President of Lavoie Laboratories in Morganville. He joined Lockheed Martin handling cost accounting as well as other projects before retiring in 1986. His love of travel led he and his wife to purchase and run Pinecrest Motor Court in Boothbay Harbor, ME for 25 years. They would spend their summer in Maine and winter in Florida. He had been a member of the Middletown Ramblers square dancing club, was Past President of Matawan Rotary, and was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and Giants. The Grand Patriarch of his family, he was an excellent protector and provider and will be deeply missed.
He was predeceased by his brother Paul Bosak in 2005. Surviving are his beloved wife of 71 years Miriam Bosak (nee Lavoie) of Red Bank; his children and their spouses: Steven Bosak of Manchester, Martin Bosak and Gloria of Nutley, Daniel Bosak and Pam of Wall, John Bosak of Toms River, and Mary Hammarberg and Greg of Wanamassa; as well as 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 28 from 4-8 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019