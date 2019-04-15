Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Martin E. Murphy Jr. Obituary
Martin E Murphy Jr.

Toms River - Martin E. "Marty" Murphy Jr., age 65, of Toms River passed away peacefully at home, April 14, 2019.

Marty worked in route sales for Herr Foods Inc. for 19 years, retiring in 2017.

He was the Warden for the Knights of Columbus, St. Pius X Council 6522 in Lacey Township.

Surviving are his wife Ann Lutz Murphy, son Martin W. Sr. and his wife Tara, and his daughter Lauren Murphy. Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Morgan and Martin Jr.

Visitation will be Thursday 4-8 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Religious services will be Thursday at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross, or Michaelsfeat.org. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 15, 2019
