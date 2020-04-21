|
|
Martin Ganjoin Jr
Brick - Martin Ganjoin Jr, age 64, of Brick, NJ passed away on April 18, 2020. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ and lived in Brick for the last 30 years.
Martin was a talented home builder, he owned and operated Joanne Construction for over 40 years and was an active Drag Racer in the NHRA, winning many championships over the years.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Joanne Ganjoin.
Surviving Martin are his children Christopher Ganjoin and Tracy Ganjoin; also surviving are his two sisters, Nancy, and Lisa Ganjoin.
Services for Martin were private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020