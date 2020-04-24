|
Martin Gary Mirkin
It is with great sadness that the family of Martin Gary Mirkin, 81, announce his passing on April 21, 2020. Marty was born to Sidney and Augusta Mirkin.
Marty was born in Washington Heights where he grew up with his sister Lynn. He attended Columbia Grammar School, Rhodes Preparatory and Boston University, where he was in the Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity.
He went into the apparel business, working for Ely and Walker and Burlington Industries, before starting his own business. After living in Baldwin, Long Island for many years, he moved back into New York City, settling in the Upper East Side, where he proudly served as the President of his Co-op for 28 years.
He was a devoted son, brother, husband (twice), grandfather, uncle, and friend and was always the first to think of others. He will be remembered fondly for his kindness and generosity. He enjoyed talking to everyone he met and would extend a hand to anyone in need.
Marty served in the Army National Guard. He was a very involved member of B'nai Brith for many years.
Marty was an avid Knicks, Yankees and Rangers fan and loved cars and playing basketball. Spending time with family and friends was what he valued most. He spoke of each of his children and grandchildren with great pride.
He is survived by his daughters, Robin (David), Stefanie (William) and Nicole, his grandchildren Joshua, Gregory, Sydney and Seth, ex-wives Lois and Harriet and his sister Lynn (James).
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020