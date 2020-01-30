Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:15 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Chapel
26 Leonardville Rd
Middletown, NJ
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Middletown, NJ
Martin J. Fix Jr.

Martin J. Fix Jr. Obituary
Martin J. Fix, Jr.

Middletown - Martin J. Fix, Jr., 83, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on January 28, 2020. He was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Middletown for most of his life. Martin proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a Supervisor for IFF in Research and Development for over 35 years. Martin was a train collector from the time he was a child. His father gave him his first set at the age of 2 which sparked his passion for trains. He had a train layout set up in his home and every Wednesday his train buddies would come over, hang out and laugh. He was an active and faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Church where he attended Mass daily and was a regular Adorer in the Adoration Chapel. After church he met regularly with his church friends whom he called the "breakfast club" A devoted Catholic and family man he cherished his family and adored his girls more than anything in the world.

Surviving are his beloved daughters, Izola Fix (Francis Mesaros), Valerie (Richard) Hall, Celeste (Gary) Cumo; four grandchildren, Izola Siegfried, William (Erin) Siegfried, Jamie (Brett) Laskowitz, and Brad Hall; three great-grandchildren and another great-grandson on the way, Brynn and Graham Laskowitz, and William Siegfried, III. Also surviving are his former wife and friend, Izola Gallagher Fix and many other cherished friends.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Celestine Fix, and his uncle, Martin Doninger

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 9:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Martin's name to the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation at www.emmanuelcancer.org

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
