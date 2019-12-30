|
Martin J. McGreevy
Neptune City - Martin John McGreevy, 72, of Neptune City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD).
Marty was born on November 14th, 1947 in Lockport, New York, to Helen and John William "Bill" McGreevy.
He was the second child of nine, the eldest son, Irish twin to his older sister. He attended St. Patrick's School where he was an altar boy and De Sales Catholic High School, where he was a stand-out athlete.
Marty graduated from LeMoyne College in 1969, where he played basketball, and then worked for General Motors until he was drafted into the US Army. After 2 years working as a medic, he was honorably discharged, and went on to Seton Hall Law School, graduating in 1975. He worked as Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor until 1979 when he joined the Carton Law Firm, later becoming a partner.
His career as a medical malpractice defense attorney and local prosecutor in several shore towns spanned nearly 40 years. He also held offices in the Monmouth County Bar and was elected to the American College of Trial Lawyers. He later formed his own firm, rounding out his final decade of practice.
Marty will be deeply missed by his mother Helen, 96, his loving wife of 42 years, Kerry (Carton), his children Kate Crisham (John), Matt (Jessica), and Annie, and his grandchildren Joseph, Elizabeth, Fiona, Desmond, Brayden, Maya, and Avery, as well as his siblings Patrick, Francis, Tom, Joe, and Michelle, and their loving spouses, children, and grandchildren. Marty was predeceased by his father, his sisters Mary Anne, Therese, and Kathleen, along with many other family members.
He enjoyed golf, waterskiing, Notre Dame football, and basketball, sharing his love by coaching several Neptune City sports teams as his children were growing up. A devout Catholic, he attended Mass regularly and traveled often, going as far as the Middle East.
His family and friends will miss his warm smile, his integrity and his caring ways.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation for Marty, which will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, January 2, 2019, from 4-8 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Rose of Lima Church, 603 7th Avenue, Belmar, on Friday, January 3, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in Marty's memory be sent to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019